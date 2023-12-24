Traffic & Travel: Weather outlook and travel updates on Christmas Eve as strong winds forecast - fallen trees causing disruption
Traffic and Travel
Co Down - Temporary traffic signals stuck on red on the Comber Road leaving Hillsborough. The Contractor has been notified. Please slow down and be prepared to stop / give way until these are repaired.
Co Antrim - Reports of a fallen tree on the Kellswater Road between Ballymena and Antrim. Please approach with care until we can attend.
Omagh - Reports of a fallen tree of the Moylagh Road, Beragh. Please approach with care until we can attend.
Updates as available
The Met Office weather forecast for Northern Ireland from Sunday December 24 through the Christmas period with travel updates as available
Northern Ireland weather forecast
Headline:
Windy with sunny spells and a few showers. .
Today:
A brighter day with some sunny intervals, though there will be a few blustery showers crossing from the west in the strong westerly winds. Mild. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Tonight:
It will be dry at first with winds becoming light. Thickening cloud will bring rain in from the west, reaching all parts later tonight. Minimum temperature 5 °C.
Monday:
Cloudy start but the rain mostly clearing away, leaving scattered showers and some brighter spells. Showers in the afternoon will be mostly focused towards the North Coast. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:
Drier, brighter and colder on Tuesday with light winds. Heavy rain and strong winds will affect all parts on Tuesday night, clearing on Wednesday. Rain returning on Thursday.
