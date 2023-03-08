News you can trust since 1737
​Treacherous road conditions being forecast for this week will not avert strike action involving road gritting personnel, the GMB union has said

The stand-off between the unions and Roads Service comes as the Met Office issued a weather warning for snow and icy conditions, and possibly blizzards, tomorrow and Friday.

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Temperatures as low as minus six degrees are also being forecast as a blast of cold Arctic air travels across the UK and Ireland.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said the industrial action means not enough staff are available to carry out the full gritting programme.

Commenting on whether the industrial action might be called off in light of the latest weather forecast, Alan Perry of the GMB said: “Our members remain resolved as ever – as they did when they went out on the picket lines last Monday.”

The likelihood of treacherous wintry driving conditions later this week will not avert planned strike action by road gritting personnel, the GMB union has said
Last night, a DfI spokeswoman said: “Management held talks with the unions [on Monday] and have made an offer today.”

She said a further meeting is planned, and that DfI “repeated their request for the unions to consider giving a derogation for winter service this week”.

Meanwhile, midwives in Northern Ireland and around 200 civil servants are also set to take industrial action over pay.

