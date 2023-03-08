Treacherous road conditions being forecast for this week will not avert strike action involving road gritting personnel, the GMB union has said
The stand-off between the unions and Roads Service comes as the Met Office issued a weather warning for snow and icy conditions, and possibly blizzards, tomorrow and Friday.
Temperatures as low as minus six degrees are also being forecast as a blast of cold Arctic air travels across the UK and Ireland.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said the industrial action means not enough staff are available to carry out the full gritting programme.
Commenting on whether the industrial action might be called off in light of the latest weather forecast, Alan Perry of the GMB said: “Our members remain resolved as ever – as they did when they went out on the picket lines last Monday.”
Last night, a DfI spokeswoman said: “Management held talks with the unions [on Monday] and have made an offer today.”
She said a further meeting is planned, and that DfI “repeated their request for the unions to consider giving a derogation for winter service this week”.
Meanwhile, midwives in Northern Ireland and around 200 civil servants are also set to take industrial action over pay.