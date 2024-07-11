Orange men take part in a Twelfth of July parade in Belfast, as part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations. Picture date: Tuesday July 12, 2022.

​​The Twelfth is to be largely dry across Northern Ireland, with reasonably good temperatures of 17C likely across the Province.

​The Met Office says tonight - the eleventh night - was forecast as dry across the Province, with only an isolated shower possibly nudging far western coasts, though expected to be short-lived.

The Twelfth itself, the forecaster said, will be largely dry for Northern Ireland, though there will be plenty of cloud around and a few showers drifting in from western areas at times. Temperatures are likely to be around 17C, with the feel of the weather remaining somewhat unsettled, thanks to the influence of low pressure on the UK’s weather.

The 13th will see cooler than average temperatures for the time of year continuing into Saturday across Northern Ireland, with cloudy skies likely for many. While there’s some uncertainty on the exact location of showers, there’s a chance of some drifting into western areas later in the day.

Bank Holiday Monday temperatures are likely to return to around average for the time of year on Monday, though a mixture of cloud and some sunny spells remains most likely for Northern Ireland. There is some rain gradually drifting northwards in the UK through the day, though the northern extent of this remains uncertain. At present, it looks likely to be confined to southern areas of England and Wales on Monday rather than drifting straight into Northern Ireland.

It’s too early to speculate where this summer will end up ranking, given that there’s still over half of the season to go. However, it has been a colder than average start to summer, with the influence of low pressure bringing frequently unsettled weather so far.

Northern Ireland has also had a cool start to summer, with average mean temperature over 1.5C lower than its average for the season. Sunshine is also in short supply so far for Northern Ireland.

