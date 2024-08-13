Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The UK has seen its hottest day of the year so far after a temperature of 34.8C was recorded in Cambridge yesterday.

It came after a two-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton during hot weather on Sunday afternoon, according to West Midlands Police (WMP).

A yellow heat health alert was issued for the East and West Midlands , East of England , South East, South West, North West and London by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) until 9am on Wednesday .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday afternoon the Met Office posted on social media: "It's been the hottest day of 2024 so far with 34.8°C recorded in Cambridge today.

Beach goers enjoy the weather on what was the warmest day of the year so far at Southend-on-Sea in Essex. Picture date: Monday August 12, 2024.

"Provisionally this is only the 11th year since 1961 temperatures as high as this have been recorded.

"Eight of those years have been since 2000 and 6 of them have been in the last decade."

Before Monday, the hottest day of 2024 had been Friday July 19 when temperatures reached 31.9C in central London .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Northern Ireland, the hottest temperature of the day was 23.8C at Killowen at 2.30pm, followed by 22.4C at Helen’s Bay at 2.48pm.

But these are quite a bit off the hottest temperature for the Province so far this year – 25.9C at Magilliagan on June 24.

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around the two-year-old boy's death after he was pulled from the water off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall.

The incident follows the discovery of a 33-year-old man's body last week in a river in Coventry .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to Upper Spon Street on August 6 , where the man was found, West Midlands Police said.

The UKHSA alert means those who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly with multiple health conditions, are likely to struggle to cope with the heat, and action may be required in the health and social care sector.

The Met Office recommended that people keep curtains closed during the peak of the day and drink a lot of water.