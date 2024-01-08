Warning as temperatures expected to plunge below zero across Ireland on Monday night
The UK Met Office has forecast bitterly cold temperatures for Monday night, with a widespread frost and a minimum temperature of minus 4C.
The PSNI has urged motorists to exercise caution throughout the road network.
In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Stick to main, gritted roads when possible. Slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front.”
A low temperature warning has also been announced for the Republic of Ireland, with parts of the country expected to experience a drop to minus 5C (Celsius) overnight.
Irish weather agency Met Eireann forecast lingering frost, icy patches, and mist on Monday morning with highest temperatures throughout the day between 2C and 6C.
It said Monday night will be “very cold” with icy patches and a widespread sharp to severe frost.
The agency announced a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole country due to the cold conditions, scheduled for between 9pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday.
Forecasters said lowest temperatures overnight would be between minus 5C and 1C in light easterly breezes.