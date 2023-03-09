NI Electricity has said in the last few minutes that “we are aware of a fault in the #Dromore #BT25 area and we will endeavour to restore power as quickly as we possibly can. #powercut #poweroutage”.

The area covered by BT25 is show in the attached map.

The video on this story is of central Dromore this evening (taken by Roderick McMurray).

Dromore, Co Down, 9.3.23

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for essentially the whole of Northern Ireland, except the easternmost coastal fringes.

Meanwhile a more serious amber warning covers much of Co Down.

The Met Office says that at time of writing Belfast, Dungannon, Ballymena, Cookstown are all at 0 degrees celsius.

All in all, it says there will be “heavy snow and ice with strong winds overnight,” adding that “snow will continue through this evening and the first part of the night but then clearing east, leaving clear skies behind and with temperatures dropping, a risk of ice forming”.

The BT25 area

The minimum temperature is anticipated to be -4 °C.

