News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Watch: Power goes out in parts of Co Down as snowy front engulfs Northern Ireland - conditions expected to persist all night

Power has gone out in parts of Co Down as a pocket of snowy weather begins engulfing Northern Ireland.

By Adam Kula
1 hour ago - 1 min read

NI Electricity has said in the last few minutes that “we are aware of a fault in the #Dromore #BT25 area and we will endeavour to restore power as quickly as we possibly can. #powercut #poweroutage”.

The area covered by BT25 is show in the attached map.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The video on this story is of central Dromore this evening (taken by Roderick McMurray).

Dromore, Co Down, 9.3.23
Dromore, Co Down, 9.3.23
Dromore, Co Down, 9.3.23
Most Popular

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for essentially the whole of Northern Ireland, except the easternmost coastal fringes.

Meanwhile a more serious amber warning covers much of Co Down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office says that at time of writing Belfast, Dungannon, Ballymena, Cookstown are all at 0 degrees celsius.

All in all, it says there will be “heavy snow and ice with strong winds overnight,” adding that “snow will continue through this evening and the first part of the night but then clearing east, leaving clear skies behind and with temperatures dropping, a risk of ice forming”.

The BT25 area
The BT25 area
The BT25 area

The minimum temperature is anticipated to be -4 °C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Met Office warning
Met Office warning
Met Office warning
Northern IrelandMet Office