Weather: Another yellow weather warning issued for Northern ireland as cold weather continues

The Met Office has issued a further weather warning for parts of Northern Ireland

The warning starts at 5pm this evening, Thursday November 30, and runs until Friday morning at 10am.

The warning is for ice with the additional information that further showers, these wintry mainly at first, will lead to icy patches developing overnight.

Greatest impact will be on coastal areas.

Yellow weather warning issued

The Met Office states

What to Expect

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the chance of injuries and accidents

Headline:

Mainly dry, bright and cold Thursday.

Today:

Apart from the odd shower, mainly along the coast of County Down, it will be dry. Some spells of sunshine at times, particularly in the southwest. Cold. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight:

Mainly clear, dry with the odd shower along the coast of County Down. Increasingly cloudy in the north with a few showers here later. Cold with frost or icy patches. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Friday:

A few coastal showers on Friday otherwise it will be dry but somewhat cloudier. Frost or icy patches, and freezing fog forming overnight. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: