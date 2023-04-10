Weather: Easter Tuesday Met Office weather warning for high winds for parts of Northern Ireland
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds
The warning covers eastern counties of Northern Ireland and comes into place at 3pm on Easter Tuesday afternoon.
The Met Office describes ‘A period of strong winds bringing the potential for some disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday’
What to expect from the yellow weather warning
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
How long will the stormy weather last?
The warning comes into force at 3pm on Tuesday and expires at 6am on Wednesday
Where will be affected by high winds
The warning covers eastern counties of Northern Ireland following a line running North-South cutting through Lough Neagh.
What will the temperature be?
Forecast temperatures range between 6 and 9 degrees C with the strong wind adding a chilling effect.
Where can I get weather updates
You can keep up to date with the latest major weather news on the News Letter weather page and from the Met office