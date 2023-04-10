Weather: Easter Tuesday Met Office weather warning for high winds for parts of Northern Ireland

The warning covers eastern counties of Northern Ireland and comes into place at 3pm on Easter Tuesday afternoon.

The Met Office describes ‘A period of strong winds bringing the potential for some disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from the yellow weather warning

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Yellow warning of wind: Areas affected: London & South East England | North West England | Northern Ireland | SW Scotland, Lothian Borders | South West England | Strathclyde | Wales | West Midlands

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long will the stormy weather last?

The warning comes into force at 3pm on Tuesday and expires at 6am on Wednesday

Where will be affected by high winds

The warning covers eastern counties of Northern Ireland following a line running North-South cutting through Lough Neagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Western Counties of England, parts of southern Scotland and all of Wales will also be affected

What will the temperature be?

Forecast temperatures range between 6 and 9 degrees C with the strong wind adding a chilling effect.

Where can I get weather updates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad