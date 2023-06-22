Weather: Heavy showers to follow prolonged spell of glorious sunshine
The conditions in Fermanagh in recent weeks have been perfect for boat lovers – including the intrepid Ruffles who loves nothing more than a kayak adventure on Lough Erne with owner Albert Robinson.
Mr Robinson photographed Ruffles’ close encounter with Chase during a leisurely paddle on the Lower Lough close to Enniskillen earlier this week.
The sunshine will continue in most areas on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 23C, before a more cloudy day with outbreaks of heavy rain in most areas on Friday, according to the Met Office.
A band of heavy showers is expected to edge eastwards on Saturday afternoon, with further rainfall which could be heavy at times on Sunday, but remaining fairly warm, the forecasters said.
Top temperature on Friday will be 23C before dropping to around 18C on Sunday.