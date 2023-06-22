Little Ruffles is the captain of his kayak and totally unfazed by a close encounter with the much larger Chase on Lough Erne

The conditions in Fermanagh in recent weeks have been perfect for boat lovers – including the intrepid Ruffles who loves nothing more than a kayak adventure on Lough Erne with owner Albert Robinson.

Mr Robinson photographed Ruffles’ close encounter with Chase during a leisurely paddle on the Lower Lough close to Enniskillen earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sunshine will continue in most areas on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 23C, before a more cloudy day with outbreaks of heavy rain in most areas on Friday, according to the Met Office.

A band of heavy showers is expected to edge eastwards on Saturday afternoon, with further rainfall which could be heavy at times on Sunday, but remaining fairly warm, the forecasters said.