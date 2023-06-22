News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Weather: Heavy showers to follow prolonged spell of glorious sunshine

Showery weather this weekend will replace the glorious, largely unbroken sunshine many areas of Northern Ireland have enjoyed for most of June.
By Mark Rainey
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Little Ruffles is the captain of his kayak and totally unfazed by a close encounter with the much larger Chase on Lough ErneLittle Ruffles is the captain of his kayak and totally unfazed by a close encounter with the much larger Chase on Lough Erne
Little Ruffles is the captain of his kayak and totally unfazed by a close encounter with the much larger Chase on Lough Erne

The conditions in Fermanagh in recent weeks have been perfect for boat lovers – including the intrepid Ruffles who loves nothing more than a kayak adventure on Lough Erne with owner Albert Robinson.

Mr Robinson photographed Ruffles’ close encounter with Chase during a leisurely paddle on the Lower Lough close to Enniskillen earlier this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sunshine will continue in most areas on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 23C, before a more cloudy day with outbreaks of heavy rain in most areas on Friday, according to the Met Office.

A band of heavy showers is expected to edge eastwards on Saturday afternoon, with further rainfall which could be heavy at times on Sunday, but remaining fairly warm, the forecasters said.

Most Popular

Top temperature on Friday will be 23C before dropping to around 18C on Sunday.

Related topics:Northern IrelandFermanaghEnniskillenMet Office