Weather: In Pictures: Devastating flooding in Newry after overnight rainfall as Storm Ciaran approaches
Newry Canal burst its banks overnight, flooding parts of the city centre.
By Michael Cousins
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:28 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:54 GMT
Pictures from Pacemaker
1. PACEMAKER BELFAST 31/10/2023 Parts of Newry in County Down are under water after the city's canal burst its banks on Monday. Police warned the public not to travel between 21:00 GMT on Monday and 09:00 GMT on Tuesday. Train lines, roads and some bus services have been affected by the flooding. An amber warning for heavy rain was in place in counties Armagh, Antrim and Down until 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Photo: Pacemaker
