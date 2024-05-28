Weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for parts of Northern Ireland

By Michael Cousins
Published 28th May 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office

The warning for thunderstorms comes into place at 12noon today, Tuesday May 28

The Met Office says ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and, in places, flooding’

The warning runs through until 9pm this evening

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A yellow weather warning has been issuedA yellow weather warning has been issued
A yellow weather warning has been issued

The worst of the storms will be largely confined to the east of the province

What to Expect

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
  • There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.