Weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for parts of Northern Ireland
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office
The warning for thunderstorms comes into place at 12noon today, Tuesday May 28
The Met Office says ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and, in places, flooding’
The warning runs through until 9pm this evening
The worst of the storms will be largely confined to the east of the province
What to Expect
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
