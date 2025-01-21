Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Éowyn, set to hit the UK this week, is explained in a Met Office video forecast, as yellow warnings for wind are expanded.

The Met office has expanded its yellow weather warning for wind, as Storm Éowyn is set to hit the UK this week.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Scotland, parts of London and South East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, the East Midlands, North East England and Northern Ireland for January 24.

A yellow weather warning for wind has also been issued for parts of Scotland, Northumberland and Cumbria from 00:00 to 15:00 on January 25.

The Met Office says Storm Éowyn will bring disruptive winds for some on January 24 and 25. The system could bring gusts in excess of 80mph on exposed coasts in Northern Ireland, northern England, northwestern Wales and western Scotland.

Met Office 5-day weather forecast

Today

A rather cloudy day across the central swathe of the UK with outbreaks of rain. Elsewhere, fog patches gradually lifting allowing some bright or sunny spells to develop, especially across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Temperatures near or slightly below average.

Tonight

Band of patchy rain remaining slow-moving across central areas overnight. Increasingly cloudy to the south with some fog developing. Clear spells and a patchy frost developing across the north.

Wednesday

Morning fog patches across the north lifting with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers. Rather cloudy elsewhere with outbreaks of rain becoming concentrated across the southeast of England.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday