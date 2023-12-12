Weather: more rain on way to Northern Ireland following 20mm downpours

​Some areas of Northern Ireland experienced more than 20mm of rain on Monday into Tuesday, and another band of rainfall is expected to sweep across the country on Wednesday night.

​The worst affected areas to date have been Co Down and parts of Londonderry.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, a Met Office spokesman said: "A couple of places have seen above 20mm over the past 24 hours.

“Killowen in Co Down managed to get to 21.8mm, Katesbridge, also in Co Down got to 21.6mm.

"Helen’s Bay got to 16.8mm… and there were places in Londonderry that got to 19mm.

"So it does look like the highest rainfall has been in Co Down, with quite a bit of rain around Londonderry as well.”

The forecaster said: "The rain will start to ease overnight tonight and then tomorrow looks like quite a dry day.

“There could be some bright, sunny spells for a time in the afternoon, but going through Wednesday afternoon into the evening, you have another band of rain that is making its way through from the west, which could bring more persistent rain through Wednesday night into Thursday.”

In relation to Thursday onwards, he said: “For the main part of Northern Ireland it does remain rather dry”.

The Met Office has also said that the clearer skies will bring some prolonged sunny spells on Wednesday with light winds. The maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to be around 7C.

Towards the weekend, the forecast is for cloudy conditions and mainly dry, but with some areas experiencing light rain.