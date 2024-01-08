The Met Office has advised Northern Ireland residents to wrap up a little bit warmer this week as frosty mornings are expected across the province.

Yesterday (January 6), stubborn fog patches were present in counties Down and Antrim, however, Craig Snell, meteorologist at the Met Office, has stated that an easterly breeze will bring the fog towards counties Tyrone and Fermangh into this morning (Monday).

"We would expect fog to make rush-hour traffic a little bit more difficult in counties Tyrone and Fermanagh this morning," Mr Snell said.

"By lunch-time, most of the fog should clear as the strength of the wind increases.

Frosty mornings are expected throughout the province

"It is set to be a quiet week in Northern Ireland in terms of weather.

"It will be dry but each day will be slightly different in terms of sunshine.

"As you go into Thursday and Friday, the sky will be pretty cloudy but thankfully there shouldn't be too much rain.

"However, it will still be quite cold and there will certainly be frosty mornings.

"Members of the public will probably be more wrapped up as it's going to be one of the coldest weeks in winter since probably the end of November."

Meanwhile, an amber cold health alert has been issued for parts of England throughout the week as temperatures are set to plummet.

Many regions are also still trying to cope with flooding following heavy rainfall in recent days.

The amber cold health alert (CHA) for the North West of England, West Midlands, East Midlands and South West of England, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office, runs until 12pm on Friday January 12.