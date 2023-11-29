All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Weather: Overnight yellow weather warning for ice issued for large parts of Northern Ireland

Traffic and travel on Wednesday November 29 2023
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for ice.

The warning will cover large parts of Northern Ireland and starts at 5pm on Wednesday evening November 29 and will run through the night expiring at 10am Thursday 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Areas excluded from the warning include parts of counties Tyrone and Fermanagh

Most Popular
Yellow weather warning issuedYellow weather warning issued
Yellow weather warning issued

What to expect

Icy patches may cause difficult driving conditions overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Updates as available

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern IrelandFermanagh