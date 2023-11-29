Weather: Overnight yellow weather warning for ice issued for large parts of Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for ice.
The warning will cover large parts of Northern Ireland and starts at 5pm on Wednesday evening November 29 and will run through the night expiring at 10am Thursday 30.
Areas excluded from the warning include parts of counties Tyrone and Fermanagh
What to expect
Icy patches may cause difficult driving conditions overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Updates as available