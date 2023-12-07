Weather: Second yellow weather warning for rain in 24 hours set to come into place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second yellow warning in 24 hours starts at 10am bringing heavy rain to Northern Ireland during Thursday

The warning will mainly affect the east of the province and runs from Thursday 10am until 4pm on the same day

What to Expect

Yellow warning starts at 10am Thursday

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times by car and bus longer, with possible delays to rail services

Further details

Dry early, late. Rain for a time, sometimes heavy.

Today:

A mostly dry but cloudy start but further rain will extend northeast across all areas for a time. Drier and clearer weather following on by late afternoon. Feeling much milder. Strong occasionally gale force southeasterly winds along the east coast. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Mainly dry with prolonged clear spells. A few scattered showers, with blustery south or southwesterly winds at times. Increasingly cloudy in the west later. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Friday:

Mainly cloudy on Friday. Drier than Thursday, but still some showers or longer spells of rain around. Blustery winds at times. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: