High winds and heavy rain can be expected

A yellow alert for heavy rain, which covers most of the province, comes into place at 21:00 this evening Friday and runs until 6:00 on Saturday morning

A further warning for wind which covers eastern areas comes into place at 18:00 this evening and continues until 12noon Saturday.

Wind warning – what to expect

The Met Office advise ‘Very strong and gusty winds, associated with Storm Betty, bringing some disruption to transport, travel and temporary infrastructure’

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Storm Betty named by Met Éireann

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

.Rain Warning – What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads