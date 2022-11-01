Weather warning for wind with a separate warning for heavy rain to come in force for Northern Ireland - Potential for delays
Yellow weather warnings for high wind and rain are set to come into effect early on Wednesday morning
The wind warning covers the eastern side of Northern Ireland along with South West Scotland and North East England potentially causing delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. All of the Province is covered by the warning for heavy rain.
Rain warning. What to expect.
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
Wind warning. What to expect.
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
When do the warning come into place.
The yellow weather warning for wind comes into place 7am on Wednesday morning running through to the early evening and covering eastern counties of Northern Ireland. The rain warning covering all of Northern Ireland starts at 8am Wednesday and is due to expire at 3pm.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday.
Rather cloudy, showery on Thursday with showers heavy at times. Drier and brighter weather following for Friday then a band of rain crossing all parts early on Saturday.