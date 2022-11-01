The wind warning covers the eastern side of Northern Ireland along with South West Scotland and North East England potentially causing delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. All of the Province is covered by the warning for heavy rain.

Rain warning. What to expect.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

Wind warning. What to expect.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

When do the warning come into place.

The yellow weather warning for wind comes into place 7am on Wednesday morning running through to the early evening and covering eastern counties of Northern Ireland. The rain warning covering all of Northern Ireland starts at 8am Wednesday and is due to expire at 3pm.

Storm Franklin brought wind and rain to Northern Ireland earlier this year

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday.