The weather warning is in place from 1am to 11am and affects County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

The Met Office say: “Fog likely to cause some travel delays this morning”.

They add that the public should expect: “Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible” and advise “there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights”.

Meanwhile it ahs been confirmed that temperatures dropped to below freezing last night in Northern Ireland.

The Met office also advise: “As well as some dense fog in places this morning, you may also need to scrape some frost if you're about to make a journey, especially if you live in the north and west”.

Meteorologists say the temperature dropped to -1.8 degrees in Katesbridge, Co Down.

And Met Eireann said: “Cold and dry tonight with clear spells. Lows of -1 to +3 degrees with frost developing in a light variable breeze.

Temperatures fell last night in NI

"Mist and fog will develop, becoming dense in places by dawn”.

Yellow warning for fog