Weather warning - Yellow alert for fog and -1.8 degrees affecting Northern Ireland
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for fog affecting Northern Ireland this morning.
The weather warning is in place from 1am to 11am and affects County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.
The Met Office say: “Fog likely to cause some travel delays this morning”.
They add that the public should expect: “Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible” and advise “there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights”.
Meanwhile it ahs been confirmed that temperatures dropped to below freezing last night in Northern Ireland.
The Met office also advise: “As well as some dense fog in places this morning, you may also need to scrape some frost if you're about to make a journey, especially if you live in the north and west”.
Meteorologists say the temperature dropped to -1.8 degrees in Katesbridge, Co Down.
And Met Eireann said: “Cold and dry tonight with clear spells. Lows of -1 to +3 degrees with frost developing in a light variable breeze.
"Mist and fog will develop, becoming dense in places by dawn”.