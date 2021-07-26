Weeks of showers as NI’s extreme heatwave ends

A near-deserted City Hall in Belfast on Monday, which had been filled with crowds on previous sunny days

The hottest temperature in Northern Ireland as of 5pm today was 23.1 Celsius, recorded at Killowen in Co Down.

And the runner up was Murlough, also in Co Down, where temperatures hit 22.1C.

However, this is a steep drop from the day before, when a reading of 28.2C was made at Armagh city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to the recent heatwave, Northern Ireland’s hottest temperature ever had been 30.8C – a record which was reached twice.

That reading had first been made on June 30, 1976, and then was equalled on July 12, 1985.

It then stood for another 36 years – until this month, when the record was smashed, not once, not twice, but three times.

The first was 31.2C on July 17 at Ballywatticock, beside Strangford lough in Co Down.

Then on July 21, Castlederg hit 31.3C.

And finally, the new record was set on July 22 in Armagh city: a scorching 31.4C.

But those days are behind us, meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey of the Met Office

“We’ve definitely shifted away from the determined high pressure of last week and early this week,” he said.

“We’re definitely now into more changeable conditions. We’re going to see more low pressure and scattered showers in the run of things for the weekend.

“That will continue through the first half of August –a mix of dry and sunny weather and showers, with temperatures back down towards normal.

After that, the confidence of their forecasting becomes less certain, but there’s a “tentative” chance for “high pressure to become a bit more dominant again” for the second half of August.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.