Wet start to the weekend as weather warning in place for Northern Ireland

By Helen William, PA
Published 26th Sep 2025, 19:08 BST
A Met Office yellow rain warning is due to be in place for parts of Northern Ireland from 07:00 to 19:00 on Saturday September 27placeholder image
A soggy Saturday is expected for parts Northern Ireland where warnings suggest that up to 70mm of rain could hit some in places.

There is a yellow rain warning on Saturday from 7am to 7pm where heavy downpours could bring flooding to Northern Ireland.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill, in an online forecast, said “it is going to be heavy, persistent at times” across parts of Northern Ireland.

He added: “Eastern Northern Ireland could see totals in some places up to 50mm. South-west Scotland could see totals up to 60 or 70mm, so enough to cause a little bit of disruption, some travel disruption and also a bit of flooding in places as well.

“Do take care, because of the heavy, persistent rain here.”

It comes as a weather front linked to former Hurricane Gabriel is helping drive some of the heavy rain to western parts of the country as it stays south and heads towards Portugal, according to Mr Burkill.

The Northern Ireland warning states that eastern countries may feel the brunt of persistent and heavy downpours during the afternoon.

Residents were warned that flooding and travel disruption could happen as 20 to 30mm rain is likely widely, with 40 to 50mm possible on hills.

