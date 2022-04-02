What is the weather forecast for Northern Ireland for the weekend? Will there be a frost in Northern Ireland this evening?

Here's the latest Met Office weather forecast for NI

By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 1:11 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 1:14 pm

Tonight: (Saturday)

A dry night with some patchy cloud in south during the evening, but lengthy clear spells developing overnight. Light northwest winds. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Sunday:

A dry morning. Bright to start, but cloud thickening through the morning. Outbreaks of rain spreading east later in the afternoon. Increasingly breezy and milder. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Mild but breezy Monday, often persistent rain. Widespread rain early Tuesday, clearing to showers. Drier for a time on Wednesday, but heavy rain later.

You can check out the full forecast from the Met Office here

Temperatures could drop to -4C
