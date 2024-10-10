Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The BBC weather app is currently showing that the UK can expect winds reaching hurricane force

The app is currently forecasting a pleasant sunny day for Northern Ireland.

It is however saying that hurricane force winds reaching 4,398 MPH could hit

Breakfast, weather presenter Carol Kirkwood told viewers a technical issue was hitting the app

Presenters Naga Munchetty and Charley Stayt questioned Carol if the app was giving an incorrect forecast

Carol replied: "It certainly is, we're having a technical glitch at the moment it's showing speeds far too fast, in fact, hurricane strength."

She added: "That is not the case, at all so please do not be alarmed by that and we are, as you say Naga, well aware of it and we are on it.