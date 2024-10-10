What's happening with the BBC weather forecast?: BBC weather app predicts hurricane force winds for Northern Ireland and GB

By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Oct 2024, 08:08 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 08:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The BBC weather app is currently showing that the UK can expect winds reaching hurricane force

The app is currently forecasting a pleasant sunny day for Northern Ireland.

It is however saying that hurricane force winds reaching 4,398 MPH could hit

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Breakfast, weather presenter Carol Kirkwood told viewers a technical issue was hitting the app

The BBC weather app showing hurricane force windsThe BBC weather app showing hurricane force winds
The BBC weather app showing hurricane force winds

Presenters Naga Munchetty and Charley Stayt questioned Carol if the app was giving an incorrect forecast

Carol replied: "It certainly is, we're having a technical glitch at the moment it's showing speeds far too fast, in fact, hurricane strength."

She added: "That is not the case, at all so please do not be alarmed by that and we are, as you say Naga, well aware of it and we are on it.

"We're trying to fix it right now so hopefully that will sort itself out in the not-so-distant future."

Related topics:BBCNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice