What's happening with the BBC weather forecast?: BBC weather app predicts hurricane force winds for Northern Ireland and GB
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The app is currently forecasting a pleasant sunny day for Northern Ireland.
It is however saying that hurricane force winds reaching 4,398 MPH could hit
Breakfast, weather presenter Carol Kirkwood told viewers a technical issue was hitting the app
Presenters Naga Munchetty and Charley Stayt questioned Carol if the app was giving an incorrect forecast
Carol replied: "It certainly is, we're having a technical glitch at the moment it's showing speeds far too fast, in fact, hurricane strength."
She added: "That is not the case, at all so please do not be alarmed by that and we are, as you say Naga, well aware of it and we are on it.
"We're trying to fix it right now so hopefully that will sort itself out in the not-so-distant future."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.