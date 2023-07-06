Wind and rain for foreseeable future as July wash out follows glorious June in Northern Ireland

​As the month wears on, the showers seems to have become more regular and the breaks between them fewer, with fading tans the only evidence that there had been a heatwave just a month ago.

And yesterday to compound the misery of overcast skies, strong winds buffeted most of the Province.

Further outbreaks of rain and drizzle are expected this morning with heavy, potentially thundery showers expected in the afternoon across the west of Northern Ireland.

Heavy rain and strong winds in north Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Tomorrow is due to be windy again with further outbreaks of rain.

And sadly the Met Office are not overly hopeful of sunshine for The Twelfth in Northern Ireland – in fact they are saying that heavy downpours and even thunderstorms are a possibility.

Craig Snell from the Met Office said: “[The Twelfth of July] is beyond the week mark and that is where our confidence becomes a little less.

"Next week there is going to be some status quo which is generally dominated by areas of low pressure nearby, changeable weather and some showers and even thunderstorms coming through – and some of them potentially heavy.

Soaking up the sun at Helens Bay beach on June 3. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

"However, this weekend coming up is going to be more humid,” he said.

Mr Snell added that today and tomorrow “will be in low twenties” in Northern Ireland.

He said: "This weekend we do see some hot air coming up from the continent – but you are also very close to an area of low pressure so thunderstorms are also a possibility.

Mr Snell added that next week temperatures will be average – which means around 19 °C.

He added that “some areas are sheltered from showers and will feel warmer than what is forecast and so we find the devil is in the detail”.