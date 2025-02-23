Northern Ireland awoke on Sunday morning to a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind.

The warning began at 3am and lasted until 3pm in the afternoon, with the highest gust being recorded at 62mph at Orlock Head in Co. Down.

The weather, which included showers, was in contrast to Saturday which was largely filled with sunshine and bright skies throughout the province.

Tom Morgan, operational meteorologist at the Met Office, stated how the wind will die down over the next 24 hours but that a high temperature was still recorded despite the blustery conditions.

He said: "We will still see gusts of 40-50mph, particularly around the north coast of Antrim and in County Londonderry overnight.

"Inland the winds will ease off quite a lot...so it is an improving picture.

"It is turning dry but there will be a few showers on Monday, potentially a few will be heavy and thunderly but mainly in the western counties of Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry.

"Further east there will be a few brief heavy showers but many places will have some sunshine in between.

"Monday will be a much drier and less windy day than Sunday.

"Even though it was windy on Sunday, we've had some high temperatures for this time of the year. The top temperature was 13.9 degrees in Magilligan, Co. Londonderry, which is a good 5-6 degrees above average for this time of year."

Northern Ireland recorded six days of no sunshine between February 13-18, with Mr Morgan advising members of the public to not travel too far without an umbrella.

He explained: "It is turning a bit cooler and tomorrow will be quite Spring-like but as we go through the week the temperatures return to average.

"On Tuesday, there will be a scattering of showers but some sunny intervals. It's not a wash-out but you will need your umbrella close to hand on Tuesday.

"Wednesday will have showers in the morning and then become brighter later in the afternoon.