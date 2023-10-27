Yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued for parts of Northern Ireland
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning covering two Northern Ireland counties
The areas affected are County Antrim and Country Down with the warning starting at noon today (Friday).
The warning will last into early Saturday evening, ending at 6pm.
The Met Office advise that frequent and heavy showers may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.
They go on to say
- Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer
- Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer
- A few homes and businesses flooded
