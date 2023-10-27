All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued for parts of Northern Ireland

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning covering two Northern Ireland counties
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The areas affected are County Antrim and Country Down with the warning starting at noon today (Friday).

The warning will last into early Saturday evening, ending at 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office advise that frequent and heavy showers may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

They go on to say

  • Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer
  • Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer
  • A few homes and businesses flooded

Updates as available

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern Ireland