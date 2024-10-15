Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weather warning for rain will come into effect on Wednesday in Northern Ireland from midnight to 6am across parts of County Armagh and County Down.

Rain is expected to push north across much of Northern Ireland during Tuesday evening and overnight, clearing from the south on Wednesday morning.

According to the Met Office, the heaviest rain is likely to be across south-eastern areas, where 20-30mm is likely widely. Some high ground of South Armagh and South Down, and particularly the Mournes, could see 50-80mm.

The forecaster warned spells of heavy rain could lead to travel disruption and flooding in places.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and a small chance that some communities could be cut off temporarily by flooded roads.

Residents have been advised to check if their properties could be at risk of flooding and, if so, to consider preparing a flood plan and emergency flood kit.

Ms Hutin said: “There’s not a huge population in this part of Northern Ireland so it’s not going to be too impactful to a huge proportion of people.

“But it is a bit of land that is particularly susceptible to flooding, so while the rainfall may not be particularly (large) – we’re generally expecting 20 to 30mm – the area is quite low and reasonably marshy which means this amount of rain will have a greater impact on this region.

“But some high grounds could see up to 50 or 80mm which is fairly high for a six to 12-hour window.”

The forecaster said the rest of Wednesday in Northern Ireland will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, these heavy and thundery at times. Winds easing and feeling very mild for mid October. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

An outlook for Thursday to Saturday will see sunny spells and showers on Thursday. Changeable and unsettled for Friday and weekend with bands of rain moving east and strong winds at times.

Meanwhile, the forecaster has warned that some places in England and Wales may see 50 to 80cm of rain fall in six hours after a yellow weather warning was issued.

The warning stretches from Plymouth and reaches as far north as Manchester, covering parts of north-west and south-west England, Wales and the West Midlands.