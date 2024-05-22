Yellow Weather Warning for rain to batter parts of Northern Ireland from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow - temperatures to remain around 18 °C
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Weather warning says: “Heavy rain may bring some disruption to north-eastern parts of Northern Ireland”.
- It adds that:
- there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
- there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- there is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
The Met Office says that today in Northern Ireland will be ‘a rather cloudy day with occasional showers, that merge to longer and heavier periods of rain across Antrim during the late afternoon’.
‘Winds increasing to a fresh to strong north to north-westerly by early evening. Maximum temperature 18 °C,’ the Met Office add.
Tonight, the forecasters say will be ‘overcast with periods of rain across the east, turning heavy at times and increasingly edging into central areas’.
They add that the 'west mainly dry’ and there will be ‘fresh to strong northwest winds, near gale over coasts’.
Tomorrow (Thursday) is expected to be ‘rather cloudy’ with ‘rain focused in east and through the morning, turning patchy for the afternoon’.
There will also be ‘fresh to strong north to northwest winds, touching near gale around the coasts at first’ and a maximum temperature 16 °C.
Meanwhile the outlook for Friday to Sunday is: ‘Friday cloudy with patchy rain, then sharp afternoon showers.
‘Brighter spells and showers for the weekend with outbreaks isolated Saturday and building during Sunday’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.