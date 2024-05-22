Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Yellow weather warning for rain has been extended to parts of Northern Ireland today between 5pm and 10am tomorrow.

The Weather warning says: “Heavy rain may bring some disruption to north-eastern parts of Northern Ireland”.

It adds that:

there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

there is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

The Met Office says that today in Northern Ireland will be ‘a rather cloudy day with occasional showers, that merge to longer and heavier periods of rain across Antrim during the late afternoon’.

‘Winds increasing to a fresh to strong north to north-westerly by early evening. Maximum temperature 18 °C,’ the Met Office add.

Tonight, the forecasters say will be ‘overcast with periods of rain across the east, turning heavy at times and increasingly edging into central areas’.

They add that the 'west mainly dry’ and there will be ‘fresh to strong northwest winds, near gale over coasts’.

Heavy rain

Tomorrow (Thursday) is expected to be ‘rather cloudy’ with ‘rain focused in east and through the morning, turning patchy for the afternoon’.

There will also be ‘fresh to strong north to northwest winds, touching near gale around the coasts at first’ and a maximum temperature 16 °C.

Meanwhile the outlook for Friday to Sunday is: ‘Friday cloudy with patchy rain, then sharp afternoon showers.