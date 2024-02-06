Yellow weather warning for snow issued by Met Office for Northern Ireland on Thursday and Friday
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the warning it is forecast from 6am on February 8 to 6am on February 9.
The forecaster’s say that “a period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning”.
They ask the public to expect:
- a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
- a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
And the Met Office also issue advice on:
- 1. What to do if you need to drive somewhere?
Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:
Plan your route
Check for delays and road closures
Leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off
Check wipers, tyres and screenwash
Pack essentials in your car
Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack* 2. Driving safely in snow
It is safer not to drive in heavy snow and icy conditions but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by:
Using dipped headlights
Accelerate gently, use low revs and change to higher gears as quickly as possible
Starting in second gear will help with wheel slip
Maintain a safe and steady speed. Keep your distance from other vehicles
Steer into skids. Do not take your hands of the wheel or slam on the brakes
- Thinking ahead and acting now so you can cope if electricity cut off
You could be without food, heat or light if you are cut off by snow and can't access services and amenities for a number of days. Act now and be prepared, by getting the essentials together that you could need:
Torches and batteries
Candles and matches or lighters
Plenty of blankets and warm clothing.
- Staying safe if you are cut off
Following these simple steps will help keep you safe and well if isolated due to snow:
Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature, both during the day and at night.
Turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed to avoid fire risk
Don’t forget your pets. Create a place where they can be comfortable in severe winter weather.
Prevent frozen pipes, open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing
Stay indoors wearing layers of loose fitting lightweight warm clothing rather than bulky clothing
Never use a hob or oven to heat your home, they can increase carbon monoxide levels
If you need support call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651
More about keeping your home warm in winter and avoiding frozen or burst pipes