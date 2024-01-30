One of several trees in Wallace Park Lisburn brought down by Storm Jocelyn. Photo: Mark Rainey

Gales of up to 65mph are likely in exposed areas and the yellow warning is active from 9am – 5pm.

The Met Office is also forecasting heavy rainfall from late morning in many areas, before the wind and rain begins to ease in the evening.

Maximum temperaure is 11C.

Yellow weather warnings are also in place for northern England and Scotland, with travel disruption expected in some areas. Bus and train services could feel the impact, with journeys taking longer in affected areas.

Rain is forecast to spread into north-west Scotland on Tuesday night, with winds strengthening in the north.

Heavy rain and gales will then spread across the north on Wednesday morning, with weather warnings in place throughout the day.

Wind gusts are expected to be between 55mph and 75mph within the warning zones, with the potential to reach 85mph in parts of the far north of Scotland.

“That could cause some damage, that could cause some disruption to transport, ferries, and bridges,” the Met Office’s Aidan McGivern said.

“So a yellow warning is in place for much of the northern half of the UK, northern England, parts of Northern Ireland, much of Scotland.

“The very strongest winds will accompany the heaviest rain as well, across the far north and north-west of Scotland during Wednesday morning.”