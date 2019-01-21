Westminster committee to explore Brexit impact on Northern Ireland

The implications of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and the proposed backstop arrangement for Northern Ireland will be discussed at Westminster on Wednesday (January 23).

The meeting of the NI Affairs Committee will give the committee members a chance to question three expert lawyers on how Northern Ireland’s voice can be heard in any renegotiation of the deal, as well as “the implications for Northern Ireland of other options such as extending Article 50 or trading on WTO terms,” a spokeswoman for the committee said.