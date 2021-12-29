What are the coronavirus rules in Northern Ireland for new year celebrations?

Social distancing notice in a shop window in Belfast

Rules differ across the four UK nations with Hogmanay celebrations cancelled altogether by the Scottish government.

Nightclubs are closed in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland but can remain open in England where no new restrictions are likely to be introduced before January 1.

In both Northern Ireland and Scotland, hospitality businesses have been told they must return to table service only.

And on Monday, the rules tightened slightly in Northern Ireland with no more than six people, or 10 if they are all from the same household, allowed to sit together at a table.

All indoor standing events – including New Year’s Eve celebrations – are banned but seated events and outdoor standing events can still go ahead.

The Northern Ireland Executive “strongly” recommend that face coverings should be worn at such events, and lateral flow tests taken by anyone attending.

The government here also “strongly” recommend against “multi-household travel in the same vehicle”.

While events are still legally permitted in Northern Ireland, government advice remains that people should limit social contacts.

The difference in approach in the four UK nations has come in for criticism from some experts.

Dr Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton, said the differences could lead many party-goers from Scotland and Wales to simply celebrate the new year in England, where rules are more lax.

“If people can’t go to a New Year’s Eve party in Wales or Scotland, they’ll just tip over the borders into England, won’t they, thus potentially taking the virus and spreading it … and then taking it back home,” she told LBC Radio.

“So it makes sense to have one set of measures across the whole country and I think it does make sense to have some measures to try and stop the spread of the virus at this point.”

A limit on the size of public events was imposed on Scotland on December 26. Indoor events are limited to 100 guests standing or 200 seated, while only 500 will be allowed at outdoor events.

Wales, meanwhile, reintroduced its rule of six in pubs, cinemas and restaurants which were also restricted to table service only for three weeks.

Large events were also banned, with no more than 30 people allowed at an indoor event and 50 at an outdoor event.

In England, there were 1,374 Covid-19 hospital admissions on December 26.

This is up 48% week-on-week and is the highest number since February 11.

During the second wave of coronavirus, admissions peaked at 4,134 on January 12.

Daily hospital statistics have not been reported in Northern Ireland over the Christmas period, but are expected to be updated later today.

