Antrim Castle Gardens will be the venue for ‘Wicked Walks’ from October 29 until November 7, from 7.30-9pm.

The walks are an opportunity to be guided through the historical grounds and hear about the goings on of yester year. These evenings of tall tales and spooky stories will provide a sensory experience to entertain and enthral.

Admission £6, children £4.

For information visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/Halloween