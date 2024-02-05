Willy Wonka seeks young performers for sweet summer show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just as Willy Wonka creates the most amazing and delicious treats, Director Peter Corry, who brought us last summers incredible Summer Youth Project, Les Miserables, will be aiming to produce a spectacular performance of madness and fun which is choc-a-bloc filled with laughter and joy, but to do that he needs a cast of young performers with a passion for the stage and a sweet desire to put on the best show ever.

Auditions will take place on 21st April, so If you think you could be a wonderful Wonka, an awful Augustas, a vicious Veronica, a vile Violet, a mad Mike or a perhaps a charming Charlie then you must sign up for this fantastic adventure;

Peter says: “We will be giving the show our very own twist and would like to openly invite both girls and boys to consider auditioning for the role of Charlie, this will be a shared role and we plan to have two or possibly three Charlie’s so there will be plenty of opportunities.

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory Summer Youth Project

““This show is a truly unique musical that most of us will have memories of from our own childhood, personally, I was always a big fan of the Oompa Loompas. Add to that, I’m a massive chocoholic so what’s not to like?!

To conjure the World of Willie Wonka requires energy, commitment and of course a huge dollop of pure imagination. With many challenging roles and moments in this show, it is a wonderful opportunity for those taking part to learn and grow, even for the most seasoned young performer.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is the perfect platform for any cast to excel in and I’d like to encourage performers, whatever their experience, to consider taking part, there really is something for everyone.

“At Belfast School of Performing Arts we believe in nurturing young talent and providing a platform for creative expression and our summer youth project provides an intense and rewarding opportunity for young people to spend the summer months achieving something they can be very proud of. I always love the Summer Youth Project and seeing the young people, many of whom will have never met before, develop new skills and relationships is an absolute joy to watch. I can promise you that this is set to be a delightful blend of theatrical excellence.”

Rehearsals will run from August 1-24 culminating in six shows at the Mac Theatre. Auditions are open to those aged 12-22 years for the main cast, and the role of "Charlie Bucket," is open to those aged 10-14 years.

