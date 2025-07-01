Alan Lowry, Chair, FSB Northern Ireland

​The Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland (FSB NI) last week published its most comprehensive post-Brexit research yet — Windsor Framework Realities: Barriers to Trade in the UK Internal Market.

The findings, drawn from nearly 800 small businesses across the UK, provide a sobering look at the ‘lived experience’ of the Windsor Framework.

While the Framework was intended to provide the ‘best of both worlds’ — continued access to the EU Single Market while retaining unfettered trade within the UK — the reality for many is of disruption, confusion and frustration.

As Chair of FSB NI, I’ve heard countless accounts of red tape causing major disruption.

In fact, 58% of respondents trading between Great Britain and Northern Ireland report moderate to significant difficulties. Shockingly, over a third (34%) have already stopped trading across the Irish Sea to avoid the mounting compliance burden.

Business confidence is waning too. More than half (56%) of affected firms say they are not confident planning for the year ahead.

The complexity and uncertainty surrounding the Framework are undermining strategic decision-making at a time when stability is badly needed.

Perhaps most concerning is the squandered opportunity around dual market access. In theory, Northern Ireland’s ability to trade freely with both the UK and EU could be a huge competitive advantage. But only 14% of small firms understand and are benefiting from it, while a staggering 88% feel the government has failed to communicate this access effectively.

Government support is also falling short. 78% rate official assistance as poor or very poor, with 80% struggling to find any help at all. One respondent captured it plainly: “The labelling, paperwork, and rules are consuming time and money I just don’t have.”

Another shared how GB suppliers have dropped them entirely, not out of unwillingness but from sheer confusion.

These aren’t just isolated complaints — they’re systemic barriers that threaten the viability of small firms across Northern Ireland.

Crucially, our report doesn’t just diagnose the problem; it proposes solutions.

We’re calling on policymakers to streamline processes, better fund support services, and start actively promoting Northern Ireland’s unique market access — not just in theory, but in practice.

And FSB`s voice is being heard. Last week, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, and Cabinet Minister, Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, were both questioned about our report’s findings in the House of Lords Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee.

Tomorrow (Wednesday 2 July), FSB NI will present evidence directly to the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for the Economy.

This engagement is a critical step — but we need more than acknowledgement. We need action.

Our small businesses are not asking for special treatment; they are asking for fairness, clarity, and workable solutions. The success of the Windsor Framework will be measured not in political headlines but in the viability and growth of the thousands of SMEs that are the backbone of our economy.

To those in power, we say: absorb the message of this report. It’s not just data — it’s the real-world experience of the business community.

This report should not be used as a political football. We stand ready to work with government at every level and politicians from every party to ensure the Framework becomes what it was meant to be: an enabler of opportunity, not a barrier to trade.