Police said the woman was 51 years old.

The collision occurred around 8.50am and police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “A 51 year old woman has sadly passed away following a single vehicle road traffic collision in east Belfast, the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm.

“The woman died following the collision which occurred on the Upper Newtownards Road shortly before 8.50am today, Friday 30 December.

"An investigation is underway and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 397 of 30/12/22.”

The road was closed for several hours but eventually reopened shortly before 4pm.