The incident occurred on the Culmore Road in Londonderry in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 13th August. The PSNI said that a report was received at approximately 1am of a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but sadly a woman in her 30s passed away at the scene. Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The Culmore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened. An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 125 of 13/08/23.