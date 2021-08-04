The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance. (Archive image)

One man who witnessed the incident unfold said he saw firefighters recover the woman from water just off coastline.

The man said all attempts to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful.

The emergency services were tasked to the scene shortly after 1.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 13.35 on Wednesday August 4, 2021 following reports of an incident in the Bay Road area of Carnlough.

"NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the scene.

"The charity Air Ambulance with HEMs crew on board was also tasked to the incident.

"No one was taken from the scene."

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed some of its officers attended the scene but offered no other details.

“Police, along with colleagues from other emergency services, are this afternoon (Wednesday August 4) in attendance at the scene of an incident in the Bay Road area of Carnlough.