Woman in 70s in critical condition after falling from moving car in Eurospar car park

According to the a PSNI statement, it was reported shortly before midday that a woman, aged in her 70’s, sustained serious injuries after falling from her car, a grey Toyota Corolla, as it moved within the car park of the shop.

The woman was taken to hospital following the collision where she remains in a critical condition.