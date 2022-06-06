Woman in 70s in critical condition after falling from moving car in Eurospar car park

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information following a serious collision in the Eurospar car park at Glenabbey Close, Londonderry on June 4.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:55 pm

According to the a PSNI statement, it was reported shortly before midday that a woman, aged in her 70’s, sustained serious injuries after falling from her car, a grey Toyota Corolla, as it moved within the car park of the shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The woman was taken to hospital following the collision where she remains in a critical condition.

Sergeant Green said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would ask anyone who was in the area of the Eurospar shop and who witnessed the incident or captured it on dash-cam, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 762 04/06/22.”

PSNI