Woman in 70s in critical condition after falling from moving car in Eurospar car park

According to the a PSNI statement, it was reported shortly before midday that a woman, aged in her 70’s, sustained serious injuries after falling from her car, a grey Toyota Corolla, as it moved within the car park of the shop.
The woman was taken to hospital following the collision where she remains in a critical condition.
Sergeant Green said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would ask anyone who was in the area of the Eurospar shop and who witnessed the incident or captured it on dash-cam, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 762 04/06/22.”