Woman punched in unprovoked assault while pushing pram through popular Northern Ireland park

Police are investigating an unprovoked assault on a 36 year old woman in Ward Park in Bangor. The incident happened at around midday yesterday, Friday 22 April.

The victim was walking with her friends and their children, pushing one of her children in a buggy, when an unknown male approached and punched her to the back of the head. As she fell to the ground the male continued to punch her and then ran off.

The victim sustained injuries to her head, back and shoulders.

The suspect is described as around 6’ tall wearing a facemask, a black baseball cap, grey bottoms and a black t-shirt.

Anyone who was in the area and who can assist police in identifying the perpetrator is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 669 22/04/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org