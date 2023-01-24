A NIFRS statement was issued as an outpouring of grief across Northern Ireland for Alex Easton continues and the reason the fire started is probed.

Aidan Jennings, Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer said: “On behalf of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service sincere condolences and sympathies to Alex Easton MLA and the wider family circle on the tragic death of his parents, Alexander and Ann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Incidents like this strike at the heart of the NIFRS.

"I would like to acknowledge and pay tribute to our firefighters and emergency service colleagues who attended this incident.

"Our thoughts remain with the Easton family and the local community at this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Easton’s mother and father died following the blaze at the property in the Dellmount Park area of Bangor, on yesterday (Monday) morning.

Alec and Ann Easton, who were aged in their 80s, were treated for injuries but both died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were alerted around 8.45am and attended along with firefighters and ambulance personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent unionist MLA Mr Easton was formerly a long serving member of the DUP. The North Down representative quit the DUP in 2021.

“It is with deep regret that today we lost our dear parents Alec Easton and Ann Easton,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The family deeply appreciate the work of the Police Service, Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance Service and all Emergency Responders – we pay tribute to their professionalism and care.

The couple, Alec and Ann Easton, were the parents of independent unionist assembly member Alex Easton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this time of family bereavement and grief we request the family’s privacy is respected to allow us time and space as we deal with our loss.

“As a family we are thankful for all the prayers and messages of condolence that we have received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further details of funeral arrangements to follow.”

Aidan Jennings, assistant chief fire and rescue officer with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a couple in their 80s who sadly died following a house fire in Bangor this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the victims were treated for injuries, but both died at the scene. They added that an investigation to determine the cause of the fire is under way.

“This morning (Monday) at 8.44am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a detached house in Dellmount Park, Bangor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Five appliances and 19 firefighters were quickly on the scene from Bangor, Donaghadee, Newtownards and Holywood Fire Stations.

“Firefighters rescued two people from the house and extinguished the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paramedics administered first aid to the casualties, but tragically they died at the scene.

“Firefighters left the scene at 12.33pm and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This sad news will come as a huge shock to the local community and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.

A man and woman in their 80s have died in a house fire in Bangor, County Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire and our officers have been in the area conducting inquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Horrible to hear this news My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Easton and his family and friends,” he posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey said: “On behalf of myself and the Assembly, I want to express my sympathies to Alex Easton and his family circle following the tragic death of Alex’s parents.

“Words are simply insufficient in the aftermath of a heart-breaking loss such as this. I know that many Members and staff in the Assembly community at Parliament Buildings have been shocked by the news and have the Easton family in their thoughts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson expressed his sympathies to the Easton family.

“I have spoken to Alex earlier today and expressed my sympathies to him at this time of unimaginable grief and to assure him of our prayerful support,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The thoughts of everyone within the DUP are with him and the wider family as they struggle to take in this enormous loss.

DUP North Down MLA Stephen Dunne added: “I want to offer my sympathy and support to Alex and his family at this time. I became aware of the incident this morning and I would pay tribute to the efforts of the emergency services for their efforts at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has shocked the local community in Bangor and the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the area are with Alex.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Condolences to Alex Easton MLA on the tragic passing of his parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Words are inadequate at a time such as this. To lose both one’s parents in such horrific circumstances is unimaginable.

"If those outside the family feel their weakness when asked to comment on such a shattering blow I can only imagine how Alex is coming to terms with this news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to him and his family. Like countless others across Northern Ireland I will remember them in my prayers in the coming days.”

UUP MLA Alan Chambers said: “The news today has come as a terrible shock to the Bangor community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a human tragedy which will be felt by everyone and I know the entire community will join me in sending my deepest condolences to Alex Easton as he tries to come to terms with this unimaginable and heartbreaking loss.

“Alex has been a very dedicated carer for his parents over recent years, visiting them every day and my heart just goes out to Alex and his family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said: “Deepest sympathies to Alex Easton on the tragic loss of his parents.

"My thoughts are with Alex and his wider family circle at this desperately sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad