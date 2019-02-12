Work to start on accident blackspot that claimed Shannon’s life

Work on an accident blackspot that claimed the life of a young Tandragee woman has been given the go-ahead.

Shannon Weir died after an accident on the Legacorry Road Richill in 2016 which left her friend Lucy Cloughan with serious injuries.

Newry and Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has welcomed the start of works to address serious safety concerns on the Legacorry Road.

He said he had started a lengthy lobby after the accident at the sharp blind corner.

Mr Irwin said, “Hearing of this awful tragedy and meeting the late Shannon Weir’s family in the days following the accident was so heart-breaking.

“Mr Weir sincerely asked me, as a public representative, to see that something was done with this blind bend to reduce the risk for all motorists.”

Mr Irwin added: “I resolved within myself that I would pursue this issue on behalf of the Weir family and I have maintained a continual lobby with Transport NI on the matter.

“I am pleased that during each conversation with Transport NI staff that they fully understood the importance of this case and it is good to see that work has commenced to deal with this accident black spot.”

He continued: “I want to thank Transport NI for their work on this issue and I also want to expressly thank the local land owner who has permitted the works to take place and who also has seen the importance of the works in reducing risk at this corner.”

He concluded, “It is of course small comfort to the Weir family given that the road has already tragically claimed the life of a dear daughter who can never be replaced. However, it is important that other people are not subjected to this type of risk and indeed it is worth noting that a number of accidents have occurred since the tragedy. The improvements which will be carried out here on Legacorry Road will make a vast improvement and that will be welcomed for all road users and local residents.”