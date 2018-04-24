Workman rescued from scaffolding in Belfast city centre

A 30-year-old workman had to be rescued at lunch today after he was injured while working on scaffolding in Belfast city centre.

He had been working at the old Athletic Stores building in Queen Street.

The fire service confirmed that the man was rescued using specialist equipment.

They said two fire appliances were sent to Queen Street at 1.05pm.

A spokesperson said: “A man in his 30’s was injured on 4th floor scaffolding. Firefighters in conjunction with ambulance service rescued the casualty using specialist equipment, a longboard and an onsite crane.

“The man was taken to hospital by ambulance. The incident was dealt with at 2.09pm.”

It is understood the man’s injuries are not life threatening.