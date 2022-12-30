Father-of-four Neil Walsh from Glengormley works as the UN's regional representative in Eastern Africa, helping governments in 13 countries to combat organised criminality.

During his career, he has worked in law enforcement agencies around the world, including assisting the FBI following the September 11 attacks in New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining his background, he told the PA News Agency: “In my early teens, I was close to a car-bomb explosion in Belfast's High Street when the IRA targeted a police car.

Neil Walsh, the United Nations’ Regional Representative in Eastern Africa

“Being so close – yet unharmed – really changed me. I saw death in the streets. Indiscriminate, pointless, stupid terrorists causing immeasurable harm.

“So I decided I wanted to do something about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Walsh originally wanted to train as an air ambulance surgeon, before deciding to study psychology and criminality and later joining the National Criminal Intelligence Service (NCIS).

He said: “NCIS collected and analysed covertly intelligence about the world's most challenging drug, weapon and people traffickers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After September 11 happened, almost everyone moved into counter-terrorist operations.

“This led me to deploying in the Middle East and USA – and gave the taste of working with foreign partners on a common mission. I was hooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The NCIS later merged with three other agencies to become the Serious Organised Crime Agency (Soca) and then the National Crime Agency (NCA).

“I emerged from covert roles and was selected to become an international liaison officer based at Europol, the EU's law enforcement intelligence agency in The Hague and, after four years, moved to the British High Commission in Malta.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Walsh then moved to the United Nations.

He said: “I saw a job advertised to lead cybercrime work for the UN in Vienna and I applied, not thinking that I had any chance of success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I got the job and left UK government in 2015.

“I served in the cybercrime role for two years and then took on the terrorist-financing and anti-money-laundering portfolios, too. So the combination of my law enforcement, overseas and political experience really came together perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My work started with training cops, prosecutors and judges in South East Asia, Central America and Africa.

“Over the next few years, it evolved into a political role, working with countries to form alliances to counter cybercrime internationally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then moved into his current role in Africa.

Despite his successful career, Mr Walsh has battled health issues after being diagnosed with rectal cancer aged 26 and colon cancer aged 38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The treatment for the second cancer led to me having multiple brain haemorrhages, a cardiac arrest and now I've developed osteoporosis and two inflammatory bowel diseases.