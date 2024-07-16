Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​Donald Trump named Senator J D Vance of Ohio as his presidential running mate yesterday, a man who has written about the Ulster Irish in America.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Vance is a one-time critic of Mr Trump who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party ticket at a time of deep concern about the advanced age of America’s political leaders.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J D Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came as it was confirmed that Mr Trump has received enough delegate votes at the Republican convention to become the party’s presidential nominee.

Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance arrive on the floor during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, on Monday in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Mr Vance, 39, rose to national fame with the 2016 publication of his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. It is about the values of the Scots Irish (Americans whose descendants were Protestants from Ulster who became early settlers in pre independence America) in the Appalachians in Kentucky where he grew up.

He was born in Ohio to parents of such Scots Irish descent, Beverly Carol (née Vance) and Donald Ray Bowman. Mr Vance has written about the problems in such communities including poverty, drugs and abuse. His parents divorced when he was very young.

He was elected to the Senate in 2022 and has become one of the staunchest champions of the former president’s ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda, particularly on trade, foreign policy and immigration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he is largely untested in national politics and is joining the Trump ticket at an extraordinary moment.

An attempted assassination of Mr Trump at a rally on Saturday has shaken the campaign, bringing new attention to the nation’s coarse political rhetoric and reinforcing the importance of those who are one heartbeat away from the presidency.

Mr Vance himself faced criticism in the wake of the shooting for a post on X, formerly Twitter, that suggested President Joe Biden was to blame for the violence.

“The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs,” Mr Vance wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Law enforcement has not yet specified a motivation for the shooting, but the choice is sure to energise Mr Trump’s loyal base.