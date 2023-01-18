Foreign secretary James Cleverly says it is time for intensification in supply of armaments to help Ukraine win war

Some of those weapons already supplied to Ukrainians include Nlaw anti-tank guns and Starstreak missiles made in Belfast, but the foreign secretary has said to allies in the USA and Canada that it is time to “intensify support” in equipping Ukraine to win the war.

Mr Cleverly was speaking during diplomatic talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly in Toronto.

He was visiting the US and Canada after Britain became the first country to meet Ukraine’s request for western heavy tanks, promising 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks during a joint news conference in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the State Department, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The foreign secretary said: “This war has been dragging on for a long time already. And now is the time to bring it to a conclusion.

“We should look to bring it to a conclusion quickly, the conclusion has to be Ukrainian victory. And that dictates therefore that we need to intensify our support at this point in time, while Russia has been on the back foot.”

Mr Blinken said the US had supplied some $25 billion in security assistance to Ukraine over less than a year: “I would anticipate that you’ll hear more announcements in the days to come.

“The bottom line is we are determined to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed on the battlefield. As we’ve said, the fastest way to bring this war to a just and durable end, to get to diplomacy, to get to a negotiation, is to give Ukraine a strong hand on the battlefield. That’s exactly what we’re doing."

Last year the UK provided £2.3 billion in military support and it has already committed to match or exceed funding for military aid to Ukraine in 2023.

In December French weapons firm Thales’ Belfast factory was awarded a £223m Ministry of Defence contract to produce Saab designed Nlaw anti-tank weapons, which have already proved successful for Ukrainian soldiers battling the Russian invasion.

