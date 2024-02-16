All Sections
Former US President Donald Trump fined 364 million dollars in civil fraud case

A New York judge ruled against Donald Trump on Friday, imposing a penalty of 364 million dollars (£288 million) over what the judge ruled was a years long scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president’s wealth.
By Michael R Sisak, Associated Press
Published 16th Feb 2024, 20:54 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 21:35 GMT
Mr Trump also was barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

However, the judge backed away from an earlier ruling that would have dissolved the former president’s companies.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba called the verdict “manifest injustice” and “the culmination of a multi-year, politically fuelled witch hunt”.

Former US President Donald Trump walks to the courtroom after speaking to the press at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City yesterdayFormer US President Donald Trump walks to the courtroom after speaking to the press at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City yesterday
Judge Arthur Engoron issued his decision after a two-and-a-half-month trial, which saw the Republican presidential front-runner bristling under oath that he was the victim of a rigged legal system.

Mr Trump and his companies were ordered to pay 355 million dollars (£288 million). His eldest sons, Trump Organisation Executive Vice Presidents Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, each were ordered to pay four million dollars (£3.1 million).

Former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was ordered to pay one million (£793,600).

Mr Engoron concluded that Mr Trump and his co-defendants “failed to accept responsibility” for their actions and that expert witnesses who testified for the defence “simply denied reality”.

The judge called the civil fraud at the heart of the trial a “venial sin, not a mortal sin”.

“They did not rob a bank at gunpoint. Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff.

“Yet, defendants are incapable of admitting the error of their ways,” wrote Mr Engoron.

He said their “complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological.”

“The frauds found here leap off the page and shock the conscience,” the judge added.

The stiff penalty was a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who sued Mr Trump over what she said was not just harmless bragging but years of deceptive practices as he built the multinational collection of skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties that catapulted him to wealth, fame and the White House.

Mr Trump’s lawyers had said even before the verdict that they would appeal.

The suit is one of many legal headaches for Mr Trump as he campaigns for a return to the White House.

He has been indicted four times in the last year — accused in Georgia and Washington DC of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, in Florida of hoarding classified documents, and in Manhattan of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels on his behalf.

