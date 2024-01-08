All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Germany and Bayern Munich great Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Franz Beckenbauer, who led West Germany to World Cup success as a captain and manager, has died at the age of 78, his family have announced.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 17:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nicknamed ‘Der Kaiser’ (The Emperor) for his commanding style on the field, Beckenbauer was widely recognised as one of the best players in the game’s history.

He won the World Cup as a player in 1974 and again as manager in 1990. A dominant midfielder or attacking sweeper, he also won the European Cup three times with Bayern Munich.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from his family to German news agency DPA read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you allow us to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”

Related topics:Germany