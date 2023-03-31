News you can trust since 1737
King and German President lay wreaths at Hamburg war memorial

The King stood shoulder to shoulder with Germany’s President in a symbol of reconciliation as they laid wreaths in remembrance of the victims of war.

By Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent in Hamburg
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:42 BST- 2 min read

In the ruins of a bombed out Hamburg church, destroyed like much of the city by Second World War Allied raids, the King and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stood motionless after leaving floral tributes.

St Nikolai Memorial Church’s towering spire was a landmark used by bomber crews as they targeted the city port, but the sacred space has now become a monument against war.

Sheltering under umbrellas from the heavy rain, Charles and the Queen Consort went on a brief walkabout when they first arrived, meeting well-wishers who had gathered in the grounds of the ruined place of worship.

The Queen Consort reading The Gruffalo with Axel Scheffler (right), the illustrator of the children's book during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School, Hamburg, to hear about the immersive language learning methods the school offers to its students, on the final day of the King and Queen's State Visit to Germany.
Coventry Cathedral was also left a shattered ruin after a Second World War bombing raid by the Nazis and Lutheran Bishop Kirsten Fehrs read the famous Coventry Litany of Reconciliation.

Before reading the poignant words, she told those gathered that “at this special place of remembrance”, where 80 years ago the church was destroyed by bombs, “we stand in solidarity with people throughout the world who strive for reconciliation in the face of violence and war; (we are) deeply grateful for this moment of unity.

“Let us set an example for understanding peace with the deeply moving and unifying Coventry Litany of Reconciliation.”

Reading from the Litany, she criticised “the hatred which divides nations from nation, race from race, class from class.

“The covetous desires of people and nations to possess what is not their own.”

Floral wreaths from the King, the President, and the Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentscher were already lying in place as the three men stepped forward to symbolically touch them, before taking a step back for a moment of silent contemplation.

The King’s wreath of poppies featured a handwritten card with the poignant message: “In everlasting remembrance” with the same words in German below and the signature “Charles R”.

Camilla left her own tribute a single white rose and was dressed in an Anna Valentine coat and dress a Queen Victoria brooch – a wedding gift from Prince Albert.

