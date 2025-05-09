New pope welcomed by Northern Ireland's religious and political leaders: Leo XIV election 'significant moment for church' says dFM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reglious and political leaders have welcomed Pope Leo XIV – the first American to be elected head of the Catholic Church.

Appointed on Thursday evening (9th) after a papal conclave lasting two days, following a pattern in recent decades that has seen leading candidates emerge relatively quickly during the voting process, 69-year-old Robert Prevost is expected to carry on the liberal-minded focus on social justice expressed by his late predecessor as pontiff, Pope Francis.

In Northern Ireland, church leaders from several protestant faiths welcomed the election of the Pope Leo.

The primate of the Church of Ireland, Archbishop John McDowell, felt it is time to “rejoice with our Roman Catholic brothers and sisters that a heavy responsibility has been discharged, and can now be received with thanksgiving by the Christian world”.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Thursday (8th). Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

He said: “I wish to pass on the good wishes of the Church of Ireland not only to Pope Leo but also to the bishops, priests and Catholic people of Ireland as they enter in closer communion and closer knowledge of their new chief shepherd.

“In any succession beginnings are never completely new and endings are never entirely final, so we give thanks to God for the spiritual riches which Pope Leo has inherited, and pray that he may know the presence of our common Lord and Saviour as he walks together in discipleship with all who are called by His name.”

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland stated the body “recognises the excitement felt by our Roman Catholic friends and neighbours” on the election of a new pontiff.

“We appreciate that having mourned the death of the late Pope Francis, the election of Cardinal Prevost will bring joy to many,” said a spokesman. “We trust that his election will be an encouragement to Archbishop Eamon Martin, and our many Roman Catholic neighbours and friends across our island.”

Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after his election on Thursday (8th). Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

A statement attributed to both the president of the Methodist Church in Ireland, the Rev Dr John Alderdice, and its lay leader Elaine Barnett read: “The Methodist Church in Ireland welcomes the election of Pope Leo XIV and prays for God's blessing upon him as he takes up this ministry, that he might know the wisdom and guidance of God in his leadership.

"We continue to pray for our sisters and brothers in the Roman Catholic Church at this time of transition. We are thankful to God for partnership in the gospel.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister and deputy First Minister have both congratulated Pope Leo XIV, with Michelle O’Neill stating his election “will be celebrated around the world” while Emma Little-Pengelly described it as “a significant and historic moment for the Catholic Church”.

Added Mrs Little-Pengelly: “I wish the church community and leadership well as this new chapter begins.”

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on May 8, 2025. Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Taking a very different position was the Free Presbyterian Church, which reiterated its doctrinal view that having a pope is “one of the great heresies of the Roman Catholic Church” as it means a man “usurps positions that are the sole prerogative of Christ”.